Who needs the dark net when one can simply amass 2,600 pounds of child pornography in one's own home?

Upon searching Zittel's home, other occupants stated that he would not allow others to go into his bedroom or office without being personally escorted. Detectives found countless photos showing child sexual abuse material. MCSO estimated there were more than 220,000 images weighing approximately 2,600 pounds.

"The printer on Zittel's desk," adds NBC News, "displayed signs of heavy use."