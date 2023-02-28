Jinkies! Velma got an Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies

Velma should have been a runaway success story. Using The Venture Brothers as evidence, audiences have a strong demand for adult versions of classic Hanna-Barbera characters. Cartoon characters like Johnny Quest, The Flintstones, and Scooby-Doo are so intricately woven into the fabric of pop culture for Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z that producing mature versions of the aforementioned IPs is basically a license to print money. Plus, Velma also had the comedic talents of The Office alum Mindy Kaling behind the wheel. With a slew of monstrously popular projects under Kaling's belt, it seemed like Velma was designed to reign over Nielsen ratings with an iron fist. And then, audiences got a look at the first episode.

Even though the internet has dogpiled on Velma for months now, one voice has been silent through the series' public roast session. Now, when the world needed them most, Honest Trailers has finally returned. In the video linked above, you can watch Honest Trailers give Velma the thrashing it so richly deserves.