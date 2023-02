Last month, more than two dozen exceptional surfers gathered in Waimea Bay, Hawaii for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The winner turned out to be a 27-year-old lifeguard, Luke Shepardson, who was on-duty at the time. (He secured permission from his supervisor to participate.) With waves hitting more than 30 feet high, a multitude of magnificent wipeouts were expected. See below:

illustrative image: Geartooth Productions (Shutterstock)