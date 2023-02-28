Matt Gaetz outsmarted when he tried to push Chinese propaganda during a congressional hearing

Who ordered Matt Gaetz to use Chinese propaganda as part of his tireless effort to help Vladimir Putin conquer Ukraine?

In this video, Gaetz is seen asking Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, if Ukraine's Azov Battalion is receiving U.S. weapons.

Dr. Kahl says, "Not that I'm aware of, but if you have information—"

Gaetz cuts him off and tells the clerk to enter the "Global Times investigative report that indicates that talks about training" into the record.

Dr. Kahl's ears perk up at the mention of the paper. "I'm sorry, is this the Global Times from China?" he asks.

Gaetz looks flustered and says, "No, this is well… yeah, it might be. Yeah."

Kahl says, "As a general matter, I don't take Beijing's propaganda—"

Gaetz, in a pathetic attempt to save face, interrupts him and says, "No, no, yeah. Just tell me if the allegation is true or false."

Kahl says, "I don't have any evidence one way or the other as a general matter. I don't take Beijing's propaganda at face value."

Gaetz, knowing he has been outsmarted, can only say, "Fair enough. I would agree with that assessment."