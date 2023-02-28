Proof that tapirs are more adorable than you think

Here's some more Tapir Talk. This video, which features Benjamin Mee (author of We Bought a Zoo) interacting with some very awesome tapirs, provides proof that tapirs are far more adorable than you've ever thought possible. In the video Mee provides five reasons why you should never work with a tapir (by which he really means, why you should ALWAYS work with tapirs, naturally!). He explains that (1) they are too cute and they know it; (2) if you don't give them attention they won't give you attention; (3) tummy rubs are their number one priority; (4) they like to play with your stuff; and (5) they'll upstage you every time. I mean, look at how cute and cuddly they are, of COURSE they're gonna upstage you! Enjoy!

