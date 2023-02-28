Sweet potato and The Wire led police to suspect in cold case murder

Massachusetts police charged Devarus Hampton, 40, in the murder of Todd Lampley who was shot way back in 2011. At the scene of Lampley's death, police had found a sweet potato. Fans of the TV series The Wire will recall that in one episode, a murderer used a potato as a gun silencer. And a dozen years later, Hampton was using a mobile phone under the alias of Marlo Stanfield, a ruthless gangster character from The Wire. Ooops.

From KMOV:

According to officials, the sweet potato had Hampton's DNA on it.

Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime.