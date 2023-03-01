DeepFake Obi-Wan Kenobi gets honest about his encounters with the Fetts

Someone made this video by using Alec Guinness' voice AI and ripping apart some Boba Fett logic pic.twitter.com/CzzhnqHujo — Chris (@filmdweeb) February 6, 2023

"What I told you was true, from a certain point of view." The lingering Force Ghost of Obi-Wan Kenobi once spoke these words to Luke Skywalker — and, at the time, three movies into the franchise, it was a mostly successful Jedi Mind Trick aimed at fans who may have wondered why ol' Ben's words in his very first appearance didn't quite match the canon to which the story had evolved.

But eventually, the line itself evolved into more of a feature than a bug. Obi-Wan's story — at least the way he tells it — frequently clashes with the reality that we see on the screen. Even moreso, ol' Ben shows himself to be pretty god damn oblivious some times, in a way that's not so befitting of a supposed Jedi Master. The DeepFaked video above illustrates this point quite deftly, as crazy old hermit Ben Kenobi tries to explain the plot of Attack of the Clones to young Luke during their first meeting … but like, accurately this time.