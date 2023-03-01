Lucha Libre's history and art

Arizona Sate University in Tempe hosts a hip and smart exhibit Lucha Libre: Beyond the Arenas. I really enjoyed seeing all the historical artifacts, photos, costumes and masks, toys, posters and memorabilia alongside the current paintings, photography and other art by recognized Mexican and Chicanx artist.

"In this exhibition, the phenomenon of Lucha Libre transcends the glitz and glamor of the theatrical stage to become a way to investigate themes of the underdog and the hero, identity and performance, and collective resistance to authority."

See it for free in the ASU Art Museum until May 7, 2023.