Musk live streams fart noises from Twitter

Musk and a buddy used TwitterSpaces to live stream loud farts, toilet flushes and other noises that had them in peals of laughter. Advertisers have been fleeing Twitter since Musk's take over, apparently not understanding the game of 5D chess he is playing for emperorship of Mars.
Laughter is the best medicine.
"Uhm, I'm in — in Austin here, it's 2 a.m.," Musk said. "Wait. There's a whole sound board. Can you see the sound board?"
The livestream audience was then treated to what appeared to be the sound of flushing and water flowing.
"Dude, you can't go on Twitter Spaces when you're in the bathroom, bro," Calacanis said.
Musk and Calacanis proceeded to test various functions on their sound board, ranging from fart noises and static to the sound of roosters crowing — all while dissolving into laughter.
After a minute or so of spamming listeners with sounds, Musk announced his voice was "back to normal" and that he thought the voice-changing function was "kind of entertaining."