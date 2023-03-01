Shadowdark, the classic dungeon crawler that mixes old-school character with modern rules

There was a lot of pre-launch buzz about Kelsey Dionne's Shadowdark tabletop roleplaying game. Under the banner of Arcane Library, Dionne is known for her innovative, imaginative, and critically-acclaimed RPG adventure design.

Now that the Kickstarter for her ambitious Shadowdark RPG has launched, early viewers of the system are offering their assessments of the game and what makes it so special and worthy of support. Above is Professor Dungeon Master's hot take. Below is Ben of Questing Beasts' look through the book.

Given all of the initial positive praise, it's no wonder that the Kickstarter raked in over $290,000 on its first day.