Tim Henson's interview with GQ shows why he's one of the best guitarists of his era

Every era has one. Since the advent of rock music, there's always been at least one artist that can lay claim to being the best guitarist on the planet. In the 60s, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton battled for the belt. Flashforward to the 80s ,and guys like Eddie Van Halen and Steve Vai earned the respect of listeners around the planet.

Even though great guitarists always exist in every generation, the debate has fallen out of favor in modernity, along with rock's general decline in popularity. What used to be a common water cooler icebreaker has become a niche conversation primarily held by fanatical music fans. However, if one were to be a fly on the wall for these conversations, Tim Henson's name would routinely pop up

In the video linked above, Polyphia's master guitarist Tim Henson sits down with GQ to discuss his craft and answer frequently posed questions about his instrument of choice.