Watch Jimmy Kimmel tear into Russia's stooge Tucker Carlson

Jason Weisberger

Jimmy Kimmel could likely have spent more time making diarrhea jokes, but Tucker Carlson was more odious and uncomfortable. Carlson, for some reason, thought Kimmel was repeating the talking points of a foreign government and I guess didn't want an off-network host stealing his schtick. Kimmel was offended and even managed to compare Tucker to diarrhea.