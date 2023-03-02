Alex Murdaugh convicted of murdering wife and son

Murdaugh most foul.

A South Carolina jury has found disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son at their country estate in 2021. The jury deliberated for about three hours Thursday before returning the four guilty verdicts in connection with the murders of Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh was also found guilty on two counts of possession of a weapon during a crime. He faces 30 years to life in prison.

This is the gentleman who had someone shoot him in the head on the roadside, in a supposed insurance scam so hare-brained it's hard to know what his motives really were. His inscrutable lying peculiarity was a problem for his murder prosecution, too, but they got there.