Biden mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene, to raucous laughter: "Isn't she amazing? Oof!"

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made a transparently stupid mistake yesterday, trying to blame President Joe Biden for fentanyl deaths that occurred during the administration of Donald Trump, his predecessor. He did not resist the invitation to mock her today.

While sharing the clip, Greene claimed that "both of [Kiessling's] son's murders" were caused by "the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border," an impossibility since the Biden administration did not exist at the time. … During a speech at a gathering of Democrats in Maryland on Wednesday, Biden mocked Greene while speaking about bipartisanship, provoking laughter from the crowd by suggesting that Republicans would flock to become Democrats if there were more GOP lawmakers like Greene.

"You know, a little bit more Marjorie Taylor Greene, a few more and you're gonna have a lot of Republicans running our way," Biden said while chuckling. "Isn't she amazing? Oof!"