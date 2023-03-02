British government considered mass slaughter of all domestic cats during Covid crisis

The British government considered killing every domestic cat in Britain, thinking that this might stop the spread of Covid during the pandemic. Former Health Minister James Bethell…

told Channel 4 News: "What we shouldn't forget is how little we understood about this disease. There was a moment we were very unclear about whether domestic pets could transmit the disease. "In fact, there was an idea at one moment that we might have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain. Can you imagine what would have happened if we had wanted to do that?"

I like that there was no evidence that cats were transmitting the disease, the English are just dog people.

The revelation comes after the leak of his boss Matt Hancock's text messages, held to demonstrate a level of ineptitude and indifference startling even by the recent standards of the governing Conservative Party.