Man tests minimal address experiment by sending himself a letter

I read The Mad World of William M. Gaines, by Frank Jacobs, decades ago and I can't remember most of it. But one thing I remember was about how a MAD fan-addict once glued a photo of Alfred E. Neuman onto an envelope and dropped it into the mailbox. It arrived at MAD's headquarters (485 MADison Avenue, NY, NY 10022)

Vlad-Stefan Harbuz's experiment to see if he could reduce his address to a street number and postal code isn't as picturesque as the MAD experiment, but it's still cool. Read about it here.

