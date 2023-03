Qongress troll Marjorie Taylor Greene finally came around, stepping across the aisle to boast about President Biden's impressive record on fentanyl seizures. The stable genius even pointed out how much safer we are with Biden than we ever were Donald Trump. Watch Marge finally put truth over MAGA in her latest political ad, brought to you by Meidas Touch (see video below).

