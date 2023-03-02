Maybe Lauren Boebert just hates Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the American Virgin Islands

Perhaps the simplest answer to why Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) announced that she doesn't want any of her tax dollars being used outside the lower 48 states is that she means it. I mean it seems odd that a US congressperson would forget about large swaths of the country and its territories. I find pettiness as easy to believe as stupidity.

HuffPo:

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was given a quick geography lesson on Twitter after she tweeted a U.S. map with some very notable omissions. Boebert, who has embraced some QAnon conspiracy theories and called for the church to direct the government, wrote "sometimes a meme says it best" as she shared a contorted image of a map showing the Lower 48 states on a globe with nothing else but ocean. "Map showing the only place my taxes should go to," the image says:

Boebert is ok ending sentences in a preposition, which suggests that pettiness might not be it.