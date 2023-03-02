Person tries to paint their carpet

In this video on Tik Tok, carpet is painted. There's a certain magnificent humor to the DIY tip aesthetic, replete with jaunty stock music, building up to the sudden bathetic ending of £20 wasted on ruining about 10 square feet of carpet, with hundreds still to ruin. (The brand of paint being used appears to be a U.K. one called "Scratch Doctor". WikiHow has instructions on "3 ways to paint your carpet" but I think it might be some kind of sadistic joke or an impossibly subtle commentary on the futility of discussing racism in America, the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, bicyclists, etc.)