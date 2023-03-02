In this video on Tik Tok, carpet is painted. There's a certain magnificent humor to the DIY tip aesthetic, replete with jaunty stock music, building up to the sudden bathetic ending of £20 wasted on ruining about 10 square feet of carpet, with hundreds still to ruin. (The brand of paint being used appears to be a U.K. one called "Scratch Doctor". WikiHow has instructions on "3 ways to paint your carpet" but I think it might be some kind of sadistic joke or an impossibly subtle commentary on the futility of discussing racism in America, the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, bicyclists, etc.)
Person tries to paint their carpet
- COMMENTS
- DIY
- mistakes
Dilbert comic distributor cuts ties with creator
The syndicate that distributes "Dilbert" to newspapers and websites is cutting its ties to its creator, reports CNN. Many individual outlets cancelled the strip after Scott Adams encouraged white people… READ THE REST
Dilbert dropped by "many news outlets"
After he became a vocal Trump supporter, Dilbert said he lost 30% of his income (and most of his friends). It looks like becoming a vocal racist is having a… READ THE REST
Spanish transport secretary resigns after $275 million in new trains are too big for the tunnels
Spain's transportation department and the private state rail operator, Renfe, announced a fat $275 million contract that started three years ago to modernize the country's commuter railway in Asturias and… READ THE REST
This portable in-home golf simulator is on sale for $20 off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Life is chaotic, and finding time… READ THE REST
Say goodbye to static shock for good with this keychain, now 61% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Static shock is the kind of… READ THE REST
Look your absolute best no matter where you're recording with this 4K webcam, now on sale for $299.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. These days, more and more of… READ THE REST