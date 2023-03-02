Poor Marjorie Taylor Greene cries about "insane woman" who "attacked" her — and Parkland survivor really gets it

A mean lady yelled at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) in a restaurant on Monday, and the GOP boss aired her grievances on social media.

"I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane woman and screamed at by her adult son," Marge tweeted. "They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control."

She also cried the blues in a video, saying "They started calling me names, and screaming at the top of their lungs, 'F-U Marjorie!.' It's so disrespectful…" (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

And the one person who understood her pain most was Parkland shooting survivor, David Hogg, who was also attacked by an insane woman who stalked him and called him names when he was still just a teenager after 17 of his classmates and teachers were murdered by a mass shooter.

"Man, that sucks," he tweeted after she shared her traumatic experience (see below). "I was attacked and screamed at in 2018 by an insane woman named Marjorie Taylor Greene. She had no respect for the privacy of me as an 18 year old school shooting survivor or my staff. She was self righteous [sic], insane, and completely out of control."

Marge describes the incident in a restaurant the other night where she says a woman and her son called her "terrible names" and yelled "F-U Margie! .. This is who the Left is." pic.twitter.com/LSJUWpkvZP — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 1, 2023