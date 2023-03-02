The Mandalorian's season 3 premiere was a recap

I enjoyed the new season of The Mandalorian's first episode, but nothing particularly exciting happened and the story not only failed to advance but just repeated relevant parts of season 2 to make sure we saw fan-favorite characters and KNEW WHAT WE MUST.

There is no reason Mando needed to go re-discuss his plan to wash in the Mando waters with the person who told him to go wash in the waters before, nor did he need to go ask permission, or directions, from the woman who repeatedly failed to unite his people and restore his planet to greatness. The space whales were simply an early Ahsoka teaser/reveal but hey, they are new in the general area of the Outer rim as Mando!

A whole episode of checking in on the folks we didn't see in the Mando-focused half of Book of Boba Fett (aka the good parts) seems a total waste of time but the only particularly interesting break was a recycled Davy Jones from The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Blowing valuable effects budget on Mando killing space pirates while Baby Yoda laughs his ass off? This is not the way.

Clearly, from the trailer and other clips we've seen for the season, things get a lot more interesting.