Turn your table scraps to super-food for your plants with the Reencle composter, now over $200 off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There hasn't been a better era for green technology.

'Going Green' has become more than just a slogan offered by companies and people hoping to see a shift in mindset. While solar-powered homes and electric vehicles quickly come to mind when imagining green technology, those are just two of countless options currently available to those who wish to reduce their carbon footprint. Simply composting at home can make a difference, and even provide an additional benefit for your garden as well.

If you're looking to start your composting journey, this food waste composter from Reencle is an incredible home addition, and is now on sale for only $479, marked down from $699. This climate-minded device was featured at CES 2023, and it can be purchased at this limited-time price until March 5th.

This kitchen-to-garden composter turns table scraps to nutrient-rich fertilizer for your plants and grass. Using the ReencleMicrobe™, a unique blend of microorganisms specially selected to break down food waste completely, this device can turn all scraps into valuable plant food, no matter how salty or acidic.

The Reencle composter's always-on system runs safely and quietly, eliminating the need to wait until older food is broken down. Food waste can be broken down and turned into plant super-food in as few as two hours, and when the composter looks full, you can easily scoop out the fertilizer to fuel your garden. Unpleasant odors aren't a concern with the Reencle either, as a three-layer filter system makes for odor-free composting.

It also leaves a minimal footprint sound-wise, thanks to a motor that registers at only 28db, which is the quietest of any composting machine that's currently available. In addition, a touchless step-motion sensor allows you to command the Reencle with your foot or just a simple wave, which will automatically open its lid.

Another incredible benefit? This composter truly is low-maintenance. Since the Reencle's microorganisms are developed to survive in high acidity and salinity environments and even at extreme temperatures, that means they don't need to be replaced often and can be used cycle after cycle.

You don't need an electric vehicle to do your part in preserving the environment. Something as simple as composting is a step in the right direction. Grab the Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter now for just $479 and turn your garbage into gold for your garden. Act fast though, as this deal ends March 5 at 11:59pm Pacific.

