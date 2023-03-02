Ukraine postal service introduces Banksy's "FCK PTN!" postage stamp

Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta has introduced a new "FCK PTN!" postage stamp created by mysterious artist/activist Banksy. The stamp commemorates the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We believe that the Ukrainian postage stamp "FCK PTN!" will also become prophetic," said Igor Smelyanskyi, Director General of Ukrposhta, said. "And in 2023, Ukraine, which is smaller in terms of territory but hundreds of times more motivated, will finally 'pin Russia to the mat."
From the Ukrposhta's official statement:
The graffiti on the wall of a damaged building in urban-type settlement Borodyanka, which depicts the duel of two judokas, was chosen by Ukrposhta as a sketch for the postal issue "FCK PTN!". A little boy who knocks out a grown man is an allegorical image – this is the struggle of Ukraine against the russian federation. Our small country, compared to russia, courageously entered into an unequal battle with the enemy and, despite all the difficulties, is fighting for the Victory[…]
The most famous street artist and political activist, Banksy, who anonymously visited Ukraine in fall 2022, created on destroyed buildings in Kyiv and its suburbs a series of graffiti, dedicated to the war. In his works the artist rises important topics and brings attention of the world to the tragic events.