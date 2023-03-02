Ukraine postal service introduces Banksy's "FCK PTN!" postage stamp

Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta has introduced a new "FCK PTN!" postage stamp created by mysterious artist/activist Banksy. The stamp commemorates the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



"We believe that the Ukrainian postage stamp "FCK PTN!" will also become prophetic," said Igor Smelyanskyi, Director General of Ukrposhta, said. "And in 2023, Ukraine, which is smaller in terms of territory but hundreds of times more motivated, will finally 'pin Russia to the mat."

From the Ukrposhta's official statement: