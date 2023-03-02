Unemployed graphic artist quietly improves poorly designed flyers

Brooklyn digital artist Max Kolomatsky is out of work but that hasn't stopped him from creating. He's taken it upon himself to redesign signs he sees out in the wild. In this video, he goes through the process of improving one that's been posted to find people to play the game Catan. Now, what I love about this is that he's not dissing the original sign. In fact, he doesn't even remove it from the sign post. He just takes a photo of it and then uses that for his illustrated redesign. And when he returns with his piece, he doesn't take down the original one. He just tapes it next to the original. He says, "I'm pretty sure these Catan guys are going to get a lot more phone calls because of me."

I seriously hope this becomes a series because yes, please.