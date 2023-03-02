Video shows Wisconsin car salesman urinating on Black woman's driver's license

A video of a man urinating on a Black woman's driver's license has gone viral and sparked outrage on social media, reports Atlanta Black Star.

Leah Jefferson, a Milwaukee resident, had given her license to car salesman Bryan Slaven during a test drive at NH Auto Sales in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

When she left the dealership, she realized she had forgotten her license and called Slaven to ask if he could mail it to her. He told her he wouldn't be back in the office until Monday.

Later, Jefferson says she received a text message informing her that there was a disturbing video of her license being posted online. The video shows a man holding Jefferson's license and urinating on it while saying, "This is what happens…when you say stupid shit to us."

The video has received widespread condemnation on social media, with many calling for Slaven responsible to be criminally charged.

NH Auto Sales, LLC has reportedly received negative feedback and reviews since the video went viral.

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the incident, but some residents are dissatisfied with their response so far.

Jefferson has received support online, including offers of a free car and free detailing services.