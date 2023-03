I had no idea how leafcutter ants did their job, but this "Ant Lab" clip (below) explains it well in just 41 seconds, and the close-up photography is outstanding. The Ant Lab YouTube channel, which has a bunch of great science and insect videos produced by the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, won me over — I just subscribed.

