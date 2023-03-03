Hundreds of thousands of Atari cartr—wait, Beanie Ba—sorry, Funko Pops headed to the landfill

The headlines say "$30 million worth of Funko Pops are headed to the landfill," but isn't the point that they are in fact worth nothing, which is why they're off to the landfill? Funko's stock "fell off a cliff" after revealing the news in its latest earning call.

Funko's warehouses are overflowing with five inch chibi replicas of Machine Gun Kelly, Spider-Man, Pikachu, and every other vaguely famous cultural icon, and throwing them out will be cheaper than trying to sell them. During a call with investors, CEO Brian Mariotti said a new distribution center in Arizona was so full that the company has been bleeding cash renting shipping containers to hold all of the excess inventory.