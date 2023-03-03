Matt Gaetz calls to abolish the DOJ and FBI "if they do not come to heel" (video)

GQP Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) doesn't mess with the little guys — he was staunchly against defunding the police. Instead the MAGA toady goes for the big guns, warning the Department of Justice and other federal organizations and law enforcement agencies that they either obey or die.

"We either get this government back on our side, or we defund … abolish the FBI, CDC, ATF, DOJ — every last one of them if they do not come to heel!" the fascist lawmaker shouted at a cheering CPAC audience today. (See second video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

The far-right extremist seems to forget that the Justice Department is on his side, generously deciding not to charge the lawmaker after a years-long sex-trafficking investigation that involved a minor.

Gaetz calls for the abolitions of the FBI and DOJ pic.twitter.com/3E5cSp2pj7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2023

