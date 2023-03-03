More news about the upcoming Minecraft update emerges

Minecraft's previously-nameless 1.20 update has been teased for a while now, with features such as a cherry blossom biome and a lore-heavy archeology system having been previously mentioned. Now, however, there's a name to go with the number: Trials and Tales. The update promises to overhaul customization, add new rideable animals, and introduce actual lore into the hitherto-vaguely defined world of Minecraft. If you've ever wanted to learn the no doubt deep and intricate backstory of a Creeper, now is your time.