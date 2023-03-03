No jail time for rapist of 13-year-old boy

Andrea Serrano, 31, of Fountain, Colorado, raped a 13-year-old boy–a fact without question because she became pregnant as a result. But Serrano cut a plea deal with prosecutors that means she'll only have to serve probation and register as a sex offender.

The mother of the victim told 11 News she is not happy with the deal offered to a woman she says ruined her son's life.



"I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he's having to be a father. He's a victim, and he's going to have to live with that for the rest of his life," the victim's mother, who we are not identifying, told 11 News.

She questions why Serrano won't face prison time.

"I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her," the victim's mother said.