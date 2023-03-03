Enjoy reflecting on these odd vintage snapshots of women in mirrors. See more in this collection curated by renowned vernacular photography collector Robert Jackson here: "Women In Mirrors: Sensational Vintage Snapshots of Our Reflected Selves" (Flashbak)
Odd vintage snapshots of women in mirrors
- mirrors
- photographs
- photography
- snapshots
