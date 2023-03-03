The new Hellboy movie has found its star

Even though a solid script is essential, one of the main components that define a quality superhero film is the actor that embodies the character. Long after the details of the film's plot fade into the viewer's subconscious, the ability of the movie's lead to capture the essence of the titular character is what the audience remembers and debates for years to come. Depending on your age, it's hard to think of Superman and not immediately conjure an image of either Christopher Reeve or George Reeves. Similarly, fans of Hellboy have come to associate the legendary Ron Pearlman with Mike Mignola's famous paranormal investigator.

Although the most recent Hellboy movie enlisted the talents of the brilliant David Harbour, the film didn't quite stick the landing. Consequently, Harbour- who is actually a perfect fit for the character- probably won't get another crack at rocking the right hand of doom. According to Comic Book Resources, the upcoming Hellboy movie has found the man that will follow in Pearlman and Harbour's cloven footsteps.