The song Steely Dan wrote calling out the "dangerous insensitivity" of Lennon's "Imagine"

In this Far Out Magazine video, they look at Steely Dan's 1972 track, "Only a Fool Would Say That." The song was written to mock the "dangerously insensitive" naivety of John Lennon's "Imagine," as he sings about no possessions on an all-white Steinway inside of his all-white rock star mansion.

As you can imagine, being composition and recording obsessives, Becker and Fagan were huge fans of The Beatles. But they weren't beyond criticizing the excesses of the Fab Four, especially some of Lennon's more indulgent and out-of-touch solo material, like "Imagine."