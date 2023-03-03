The weird, wet, wild story of the frog with the house

What do you think of when you imagine a frog's natural habitat? Swamps? Forest? TikTok user UnknownDazza has subverted these expectations and built his frog a 3D-printed house, iterating on it over time with viewer feedback. The end result is an amphibian abode anyone can be jealous of, featuring a pool, bug attractor, tadpole ramp, and even an honest-to-God panic room for predator attacks. Frodrick (as he has been dubbed) has lived in the lap of luxury ever since, even putting down roots, starting a family, and making friends with his possum neighbors. It's an inspiration to everyone looking to break into the housing market, frogs and mammals alike. Frod bless.