Francois Vogel is an artist who makes trippy videos by distorting, stretching, and warping his subject matter. In this video, he creates a visual echo of a wooden chair, and then reverses the process. Here's a twirling ballerina that spins into what I would describe as a human corkscrew. In this one, a cat casually walks around and stretches out into a caterpillar-like creature. Vogel's use of special effects is endlessly fun to watch.
Trippy video art by Francois Vogel
