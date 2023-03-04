Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Robert Eggers team up for Nosferatu

One of the most persistent critiques frequently lobbed at the modern era of filmmaking is that Hollywood is in the middle of a creativity crisis. The rise of mega blockbusters-with budgets starting at $200 million- and the success of the Marvel cinematic universe has created a false perception among disgruntled cinephiles and industry professionals alike that auteurs have suddenly become an endangered species in Tinseltown. Although the idea has seeped into the film blogosphere, reality has proven to be somewhat inconsistent with the narrative perpetuated by journalists.

Directors like Edgar Wright, Nicolas Winding Refn, Damien Chazelle, Greta Gerwig, and The Daniels have frequently proven that artistic films can still thrive in a market that's heavily saturated by "mindless" blockbusters. Another director that's challenged the notion of the endangered auteur is Robert Eggers. With his films The Northman, The Lighthouse, and The VVitch, Eggers has cemented his legacy as one of Hollywood's most visionary creatives. According to Deadline, Eggers has cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson in his upcoming Nosferatu film.