Sacramento dildo saleswoman exposed as Neo-Nazi mass shooting propagandist

A Neo-Nazi online propagandist known for encouraging acts of far-right terror and celebrating the killers was exposed as Dallas Erin Humber, a 33-year-old dildo saleswoman from Sacramento.

Evidence compiled by a coalition of anonymous antifascist researchers — including from SoCal Research Club, @WizardAFA, @SunlightAFA and @FashFreeNW — and published this week on Left Coast Right Watch, an investigative news outlet, reveals that one of the Terrorgram Collective's main propagandists is Dallas Erin Humber, a 33-year-old woman living in Sacramento, California. … The antifascist researchers followed a long trail of digital breadcrumbs to identify Humber, finding that the 33-year-old has been a neo-Nazi since her teenage years, when she became involved in various far-right communities online, many of them related to anime art.

Without further ado, here's Humber's fan art of Josef Mengele.

When Jean-Paul Sartre wrote "they are amusing themselves, for it is their adversary who is obliged to use words responsibly, since he believes in words. The anti-Semites have the right to play," he didn't know how right he was.