Nature Portals is an immersive trip through a neural network of alien-like plants. Each plant has a "portal" in the center, which acts as a hypnotic focal point for each scene. Both the music and psychedelic imagery in this video helped to reset my mind after a stressful day. In my opinion, the great detail and flowing movement of the plants in this video are best viewed on a computer screen or something even larger for the full effect.
From vimeo:
"The aim of the film was to create a peaceful and immersive journey through the imaginings of a neural network. This is part of an ongoing series that explores the implications of a world where nature and technology have become so intertwined and questions the fundamental difference between the artificial and the natural."