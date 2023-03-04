Nature Portals is an immersive trip through a neural network of alien-like plants. Each plant has a "portal" in the center, which acts as a hypnotic focal point for each scene. Both the music and psychedelic imagery in this video helped to reset my mind after a stressful day. In my opinion, the great detail and flowing movement of the plants in this video are best viewed on a computer screen or something even larger for the full effect.

