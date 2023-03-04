The Flaming Lips' cover of Androgynous

Ok, if you can possibly handle one more cover of The Replacements' Androgynous, you should really listen to this one from The Flaming Lips, shared by a kind member of the Boing Boing discussion boards (thanks, BreezersSneezers!). Like the others, it's terrific. It was recorded in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 8, 2022, and was posted to YouTube by Bold as Boognish. The Lips' version is chill and heartfelt and a bit haunting. And Wayne Coyne's performance from inside a giant plastic bubble is just… *chef's kiss*. I also love how the crowd joins in. I'd have been thrilled to be in this audience. Enjoy!