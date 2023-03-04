The Puppets of Barnaby Dixon move through space in an incredibly realistic way. Not only are Dixon's puppets beautifully constructed, but the way he's able to maneuver them is perfectly fluid and seamless. It's hard to believe there's a man controlling these tiny creatures, as they all look so alive. Learn about how Dixon hand-builds his puppets, from funky animals to glowing make-belief beings, and how he's mastered the art of moving them around.

