Upcoming Fortnite battle pass leaks, includes Attack on Titan

The battle pass for Fortnite's upcoming season has leaked ahead of its launch, according to reliable insiders. While last season was themed after castles, dungeons and Arthurian knights of yore, the upcoming Chapter 4, Season 2 will take on a decidedly more futuristic aesthetic, boasting a litany of cyberpunk-themed skins sporting more neon and techwear than you can shake a pickaxe at. The exception is a blinged-out lizard in a slick red jacket that manages to stand out from the lineup of relatively samey "futuristic mercenary" designs." Of course, it wouldn't be a battle pass without a secret skin borrowed from another IP – last time it was The Witcher 3's Geralt that got this treatment, but this time around it's morally dubious Attack on Titan protagonist Eren Yeager. His famous 3D Maneuvering Gear will even be coming to the game, allowing players to zip around the map in search of Titans to slay (even if nothing in the leaks indicates they will actually be present). I don't see myself putting in the extra work to unlock Eren, personally, but the lizard guy does look pretty badass…