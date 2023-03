Don't you hate when you're about to hit the slopes, and suddenly, a big green space alien takes control of your board and holds you hostage in the air as you speed down the mountain, flailing around? That's exactly what happened to this poor soul when all they wanted was to ride their snowboard. I hope they are recovering from the incident- it happens to the best of us.

"The Green Machine. Sound. Vid by @ruggitita"

From Instagram: