Watch the First Baptist Church Senior Adult Choir tackle a rap medley

This video of the First Baptist Church Senior Adult Choir is making the rounds again on social media. I saw it years ago but took another look, and it was even funnier than I remember. Behold this church choir tackling the following rap and hip-hop classics: Eminem's Lose Yourself; Chamillionaire's Ridin' Dirty; Outkast's Hey Ya!; the Pussycat Dolls' Don't Cha; M. C. Hammer's U Can't Touch This; and Nelly's Hot in Herre. What the seniors lack in rhythm and rapping skills they more than make up for in enthusiasm—I'll give them that!

I decided to do some digging around to find out more. Just who are these seniors who are so thoroughly mangling these rap classics? Turns out the choir is from Augusta, Georgia. The FW.com further explains:

In the video, which is from 2008 but recently resurfaced on Reddit, it appears that the seniors of the FBC choir were auditioning for a talent show and were recorded rhyming through everything from Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' to OutKast's 'Hey Ya' to (disturbingly) Pussycat Dolls' 'Don't Cha'?

I actually find the video highly entertaining and endearing, if not a little cringey at moments. The choir director is definitely a stand out, as is the soprano who wails on Hey Ya!—she's really giving it her all. The absolute best part is during Hot in Herre, where choir members change the lyrics from "I'm gonna take my clothes off" to "I'm gonna take my robes off," and then proceed to take their robes off.

I also found this funny reaction video, uploaded by YouTuber MrLboyd Reacts. His first reaction is, "It's missing a little something"—which might be the understatement of the year. He also says, "Trying to keep my composure while encountering something like this is rough." He goes on to surmise, "It's a little sad, but, hey, at least they're doing something!" in between fits of laughter. He actually seems perplexed and amused by the whole thing. But what's his final verdict on the ending number, Hot in Herre? He says: "The ending was cringe level nine thousand." Watch and see for yourself!