Clown themed tooth advertisement from 1887 claims dentist can remove up to 28 teeth in one minute

This clown-themed tooth ad from 1887 claims dentist will remove up to 28 teeth in one minute. To entice the reader further, the advertisement features an image of a sinister looking clown, and brags that they will be able to do this record-breaking procedure without causing any pain or administering "poisonous drugs". This sounds like such a lovely experience. How could anyone resist?

"Up to 28 teeth in a minute? No drugs? A clown? (St. Paul Daily Globe. July 26, 1887. Courtesy Library of Congress.)"