Over 1000 engravings from the 19th century interact in this peice of video art

Still Life is a creative video featuring over 1000 engravings from the 19th century. The engravings range from animals, to human body parts, to tools, and beyond. What happens when we pair different engravings side by side? What types of stories will emerge? I love this idea of making new art out of old art.
From Vimeo:
"Composed of over 1000 engravings from the 19th century, Still Life is a meditation on subject/object dualism. The film explores the idea that we live in a world of objects and a world of objects lives within us. Working with this encyclopedia of prints as a sort of language, a story of consciousness emerges."