The music video for Private Life by Virginia Wing is an abstract journey through a colorful dream. If it were possible to jump into an abstract watercolor painting, Mary Poppins style, I imagine that this is what it may look like. The imagery in the video morphs back and forth between total abstraction and grainy snippets of recognizable imagery like butterflies and nature landscapes. I'd love to know more about how this video was made, and if there's anything else similar out there (I want more!).