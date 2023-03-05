Skating through an empty Los Angeles

Urban Isolation is a video of someone skateboarding through an empty Los Angeles. Seeing a typically bustling city in this light is fascinating. It feels post-apocalyptic, yet so peaceful to witness. I imagine it must have taken a long time to wait for the right moments to film and collect all of these scenes. I'd love to see a version of this film in every busy city.
From Vimeo:
Skateboarding through an empty Los Angeles.
Directed, Filmed and Edited by: RussellHoughten.com
Assistant camera/edit: James Messina
Music by: