Sleep with one eye open thanks to this nap pillow with a menacing red panda

If you're looking for a pillow that's soft, cuddly, and a little bit terrifying, Japanese lifestyle brand Felissimo has just the thing for you. Their new nap pillow (~$48 USD), which features a plush red panda in a threatening pose, hits all three of those marks. I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea but, hey, I'm not here to judge. (Spoon & Tamago)
"Can you withstand this pressure…?"
A standing figure of a lesser panda with its hands wide open. Actually, this is a pose to intimidate the opponent. If you use it as a cushion when you're sleepy but not sleeping, you might wake up with the pressure of the lesser panda.