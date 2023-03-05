Sleep with one eye open thanks to this nap pillow with a menacing red panda

If you're looking for a pillow that's soft, cuddly, and a little bit terrifying, Japanese lifestyle brand Felissimo has just the thing for you. Their new nap pillow (~$48 USD), which features a plush red panda in a threatening pose, hits all three of those marks. I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea but, hey, I'm not here to judge. (Spoon & Tamago)

product photo: Felissimo