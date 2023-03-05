There's a new Alien movie in the works

Some intellectual properties can't die. Take the Terminator franchise, for example. No matter how many mediocre to poor Terminator movies come out, the profit the franchise garnered in its heyday will always have Hollywood salivating over potential sequels and reboots. If any other franchise had Terminator's track record since the early 2000s, Hollywood would put them down like Old Yeller.

One of the other IPs that can't seemingly die is the Alien franchise. With the infinite merchandising potential that the IP affords- as well as the baked-in nostalgia the title alone evokes- Hollywood is going to keep making Alien movies forever. Hell, Hollywood might still be making Alien movies once we finally encounter intelligent lifeforms from other planets.

According to Variety, there's a new Alien sequel that's currently gearing up to start shooting. Although we don't have that many details on the project, this new film can help restore the former prestige of the Alien film series.