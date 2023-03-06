California says buh-bye to Walgreens over its Gilead approach to abortion pills: "We're done"

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens after the company pandered to MAGA folk and declared on Friday it will no longer sell abortion medication by mail in 20 U.S. states.

"California won't be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk," Newsom tweeted earlier today. "We're done."

(See Newsom's tweet below.)

And Brandon Richards, a spokesperson for the governor, echoed Newsom's sentiments. "We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls."

From CBS News:

The move comes after Republican attorneys in 20 states pressured Walgreens not to sell abortion medication and threatened legal action. Walgreens did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company said in a statement to CBS News last week that it intends to "become a certified pharmacy under the program, however we will only dispense in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do if we are certified." More than half of all abortions performed in the U.S. use mifepristone. The drug, which is also also used to treat miscarriages, can be ordered online with a prescription, even in states where surgical abortions are restricted.